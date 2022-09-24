Recently, his daughter Antara spoke about the same and revealed that she will be flying down to Mumbai with her mother for the prayer meet. She also revealed that her father didn't speak anything in the hospital.

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav), who was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for over 40 days, died on September 21. The last rites of the actor was held at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on September 22. Recently, it was reported that the prayer meet will be held on Sunday (September 25) in ISCON Juhu, Mumbai.

Antara was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am flying down with Mummy tonight to Mumbai. She is not fine. It is a very tough time for us. We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad's home. So, we have to do puja there too."

She concluded by saying, "Daddy didn't speak anything in the hospital."

For the uninitiated, Raju suffered a heart attack on August 10, while working out at a gym. He was 58 and is survived by his wife Shikha, and children Antara and Ayushman. He was admitted at Delhi's AIIMS, where he underwent angioplasty and was said to have been critical and on ventilator for over a month. Many were hopeful that he will come out strong but his passing away came as a shock to everyone.

Raju's wife called him a true fighter, and his nephew Kushal told Times Of India, "He passed away due to a second cardiac arrest. We were confident till yesterday that all will be well because he had battling it for two months."