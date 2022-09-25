Raju Srivastava’s (Raju Srivastav) family organised a prayer meet to honour the Late Comedian at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai today. Many celebrities and colleagues of the late comedian were seen paying their last respects at the prayer meet. It must be noted that Raju's wife and daughter had recently flown down from Delhi for the prayer meet.

Many industry friends such as Shailesh Lodha, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda amongst others were spotted by the paparazzi, as they paid their last tributes. Take a look at the video HERE

A video of Raju's wife getting emotional whilst speaking about her late hubby at the meeting has also emerged on social media. She is seen standing beside her children and was seen thanking everyone for their love and support. Check out the video HERE

Raju Srivastav passed away on September 21 after being on life support for over 40 days. The 58-year-old had been hospitalised at AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack while exercising at the gym. The last rites of the comedian were held at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on September 22.

Raju Srivastava commenced his journey in the entertainment industry in the late 1980s. The celebrated comedian has appeared in several Bollywood movies such as Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya to name a few.

However, Raju became a household name after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.