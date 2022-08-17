He further said that Raju can now move his body parts a bit and doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness.

Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on August 10, is currently admitted in Delhi's AIIMS hospital. He underwent an angioplasty and continues to be on a ventilator, almost six days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a gym workout session. As per the latest report, Raju's manager has revealed that the comedian is responding to the treatment and is slowly getting better.

Raju's manager Nayan Soni was quoted by PTI as saying, "Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness."

Last week, his family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying that his condition was stable and requested people to ignore rumours/fake news.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had sent a voice note to Raju Srivastava in which he asked him to wake up because there is still a lot of work to be done (Utho, abhi bahot kaam karna hai).

Reports even stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dialed Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered help. Also, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to AIIMS director to enquire about the comedian's health condition.

Raju, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, is also the chairperson of the UP Film Development Council.