Ever since comedian Raju Srivastava got admitted in Delhi's AIIMS hospital after suffering a major heart attack, his fans as well as people across the country have been praying for him. Amidst all, a report published in ETimes TV says that Raju Srivastava's condition has deteriorated. The report suggests that his blood pressure had dropped drastically yesterday evening; it has currently been stabilised but his overall condition has become even more serious.
Raju Srivastava Is In Very Critical Condition; Top Neurologist Called From Kolkata
Raju Srivastava's nephew Kushal informed the portal that top neurologist Dr Padma Srivastava has been called from Kolkata to Delhi to check on Raju. He said, "We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji's condition has become very critical."
According to the report, a room has been booked by Raju Srivastava's immediate family members in the hospital where other relatives can even stay overnight. Kushal also informed the portal that Dr Harsh Vardhan, former minister of Health and Family Welfare, has been coordinating with the doctors attending Raju Srivastava at the hospital. The minister's meeting with the medical team was completed a couple of hours ago.
After this report, fans have been praying for Raju Srivastava's health. More details are awaited!
- Shekhar Suman Reveals He Had Advised Raju Srivastava To Take Care Of His Health As He Had Become A Bit Weak
- Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Manager Says 'Raju's Condition Is Slowly Getting Better'
- Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Speedy Recovery To Raju Srivastava In A Special Voice Message - Reports
- Raju Srivastava's Condition Stable; His Family Issues Statement & Asks People To Ignore Rumours Or Fake News
- Raju Srivastava Health Update: Shekhar Suman Reveals The Comedian Has Been Unconscious For The Last 46 Hours
- Raju Srivastava Continues To Be Critical; PM Narendra Modi Dials His Wife & Offers Help
- Ahsaan Qureshi Shares Update About Raju Srivastava's Health: His Brain Isn't Functioning Properly
- Raju Srivastava In Critical Condition After Suffering Heart Attack; Kept On Ventilator: Reports
- Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack; Sunil Pal Shares An Update On Comedian's Health
- Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Host A Grand Reception In Mumbai On August 27: Report
- Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Star Sakshi Tanwar Reveals She Doesn’t Have A Cable Connection At Home
- Sreejita De Reveals Why She Hasn't Done Any Reality Shows Yet; Expresses Her Wish To Do A Dance Reality Show