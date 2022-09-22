Raju Srivastava Funeral LIVE: Family, Friends & Fans Arrive To Pay Last Respects


Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) breathed his last on Wednesday (September 21) in Delhi after 41 days of hospitalisation. The ace-comedian had suffered a massive heart attack on August 10, and was on life support since then.

Celebs and fans took to social media to offer condolences. His last rites will be held today (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat.

Sep 22, 2022 1:58 PM

Raju's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals around 11 am.

Sep 22, 2022 1:58 PM

Minister of Tourism & Culture in the Government of Uttar Pradesh Jaiveer Singh, Director Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Ram Shankar, poet-humorists Surendra Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar are a few other popular personalities who arrived at Nigambodh Ghat to pay final respect to the late comedian.

Sep 22, 2022 12:53 PM

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha arrived at the crematorium. She looked inconsolable.

Sep 22, 2022 12:50 PM

Ahsaan Qureshi arrived at Nigambodh Ghat to pay final respect to the late comedian.

Sep 22, 2022 12:15 PM

Sunil Pal, who was also seen bidding final goodby to the late comedian, told ANI, "He will always be remembered. He was our teacher."

Sep 22, 2022 12:09 PM

The actor's mortal remains have left Dwarka

Sep 22, 2022 12:07 PM

Along with family and friends, fans too gathered to pay final respect to the late comedian.

