Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) breathed his last on Wednesday (September 21) in Delhi after 41 days of hospitalisation. The ace-comedian had suffered a massive heart attack on August 10, and was on life support since then.
Raju Srivastava Funeral LIVE: Family, Friends & Fans Arrive To Pay Last Respects
Advertisement
Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) breathed his last on Wednesday (September 21) in Delhi after 41 days of hospitalisation. The ace-comedian had suffered a massive heart attack on August 10, and was on life support since then.
Raju Srivastav Last Rites: सबको रुला कर पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए गजोधर भैया | बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि
Celebs and fans took to social media to offer condolences. His last rites will be held today (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat.
Sep 22, 2022 1:58 PM
Sep 22, 2022 1:58 PM
Sep 22, 2022 12:53 PM
Sep 22, 2022 12:50 PM
Sep 22, 2022 12:15 PM
Sep 22, 2022 12:09 PM
Sep 22, 2022 12:07 PM
Advertisement
- Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Sending Voice Recording To Raju Srivastava; Reveals ‘He Did Open His Eye A Bit’
- PETA Seeks Honour For Raju Srivastava For Delivering Powerful Message Against Horse Cruelty At Weddings
- Taapsee Pannu Trolled For Her Response When Asked About Raju Srivastava’s Death
- When Raju Srivastava's Daughter Antara Saved Her Mother's Life & Was Honoured With A National Bravery Award
- AIB Comedian Rohan Joshi Apologises For His Insensitive Remark On Raju Srivastava’s Death
- Raju Srivastava’s Post-Mortem Done Through New Technique Virtual Autopsy
- Raju Srivastava Cremation: Family & Friends Bid Final Goodbye; Ahsaan Qureshi & Sunil Pal Arrive
- Archana Puran Singh, Jaaved Jaafery And Bhakhtyar Irani Mourn The Demise Of Raju Srivastava
- Raju Srivastava Demise: Ahsaan Qureshi & Shailesh Lodha Recall Their Last Memories With The Late Comedian
- Comedian Sunil Pal On Raju Srivastava: When He Laughed, It Seemed The World Is Alright
- EXCLUSIVE! Arshi Khan, Shubhangi Atre & Kajal Pisal Mourn Demise Of Raju Srivastava
- EXCLUSIVE! Raju Srivastava Demise: Devoleena & Kunal Jaisingh Say He Will Always Stay Alive Through His Work