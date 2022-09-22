Raju Srivastava Funeral LIVE: Family, Friends & Fans Arrive To Pay Last Respects

Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) breathed his last on Wednesday (September 21) in Delhi after 41 days of hospitalisation. The ace-comedian had suffered a massive heart attack on August 10, and was on life support since then.



Recommended Video

Raju Srivastav Last Rites: सबको रुला कर पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए गजोधर भैया | बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि