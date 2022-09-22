Raju Srivastava’s Post-Mortem Done Through New Technique Virtual Autopsy

AIIMS forensic department head Dr Sudhir Gupta confirmed the same to Zee News. He said that Virtual Autopsy is done with help of high-tech digital X-rays and CT scan. It is less time-consuming compared to the traditional post-mortem and is non-invasive allowing the body to be released for cremation or burial sooner.

Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) passed away yesterday (September 21) after over 40 days of hospitalisation. He was admitted to All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. A post-mortem was conducted despite no foul play using a novel technique called Virtual Autopsy, which is devoid of dissections.



When asked why an autopsy had to be done in this case, Dr Sudhir was quoted by Zee News, "In the very beginning when he was brought to the AIIMS casualty, he was not in his senses and a clear history of fall during running on treadmill could not be explained properly. That's a reason it had become a medico-legal case, and in such type of cases police opt for post-mortem if the person dies."



He added, "The radiological examination can detect fractures and blood clots invisible to the naked eye. Often there are concealed fractures and injuries which are difficult to spot. With the help of virtual autopsy, even smaller fractures like hairline or chip fracture in bones along with bleeding which are signs of antemortem injuries can be detected and they can be also documented in the form of X-ray films. These X-ray plates have complete legal evidential value."

According to reports, the whole process took 15 to 20 minutes, after which, his mortal remains were handed over to his family.

Raju's cremation was held today (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi. Raju's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals around 11 am. Family, friends and fans bid final goodbye to the ace comedian.