Raju Srivastava's (Raju Srivastav) prayer meet will not be held in Delhi but will instead be happening in Mumbai. According to an ETimes TV report, the ace comedian's prayer meet will result in a large turnout of actors, comedians and other members of the entertainment industry. It will be held on September 25 (Sunday) at ISCKON JUHU.

The report added that the Srivastava's are currently chalking out all the details the solemn occasion entails. Raju's wife Shikha is also expected to be flying out to Mumbai by tomorrow. A source close to the development further shared that Raju's wife felt that since the comedian operated from Mumbai, it was only fitting to hold the meet in Mumbai as that would enable his colleagues and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

The source also said that there was a long discussion about this within the family as it is not easy for his wife to take the trip but they eventually opted to conduct the meet in Mumbai. In the meantime, Raju’s family are making their travel plans and the exact details will be announced by them very soon.

Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday after being hospitalised for 41 days at AIIMS Delhi. The 58-year-old had collapsed on August 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. He then underwent angioplasty and was then put on a ventilator whilst extensive efforts were made to revive him but all went in vain. Raju was cremated in Delhi and is survived by his wife and kids.