However, his wife Shikha Srivastava said that the comedian is stable and added that rumours on his health are disturbing.

Raju Srivastava has been in the intensive care unit of Delhi's AIIMS for the past nine days following a heart attack. Several reports have been doing the rounds regarding his health. Recently, it was said that his condition had become critical and specialist Dr Padma Srivastava had flown to Delhi for his treatment. Some reports stated that his brain has stopped functioning.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Raju ji's health is stable and doctors are doing their job very diligently and the entire management is working day and night to make sure that Raju ji gets well soon. We have full faith in them and Raju ji is a fighter and he is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone's vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for his health."

When asked about the reports of doctors having given up and hoping for a miracle, she said, "Doctors are present on earth in the form of God. They are doing very well, these rumours are baseless that they have given up. Things are being handled medically and it will take time to happen. We have to struggle and patiently wait for the struggles. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone."

She also requested people to stop spreading these rumours about Raju's health, because of these rumours the family, the doctors and everyone's morals go down. She said that doctors are giving their best and they don't want the negativity to affect them. She added that right now they need prayers and stop spreading negative news. Shikha concluded by saying that these rumours are very disturbing.

On the other hand, senior doctor at AIIMS said the 58-year-old is still unconscious. The doctor mentioned to the portal that they cannot say anything about the chances of recovery at present.

Raju's daughter Antara told PTI that "doctors are still treating him". She said that she would not be able to comment further.