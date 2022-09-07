Recently, there are reports that a few hours ago the comedian opened his eyes and held his wife Shikha's hand. Now his wife has given the comedian's health update and revealed that he is stable but is still on the ventilator. She urged people to pray for his recovery.

Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on August 10, is being treated at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. He has been unconscious and is on the ventilator ever since then. A few days ago, there were reports that he was getting better and was taken off from the ventilator. However, recently it was said that he was moved back on ventilator after his fever increased to 100 degrees.

Raju's wife Shikha was quoted by BT as saying, "All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers, so that he recovers and is back with us."

Raju's family has urged people not to believe unreliable reports. A friend close to the family, said, "He has been on a ventilator, it was never taken off. He is stable and we are hoping that his condition improves. People should not believe the rumours doing the rounds about his gaining consciousness. Such stories should not be spread, it affects the morale of his dear ones. Raju ji is a fighter and he will fight this out and get better."

Ashoke Pandit Says Raju Srivastava Has Not Regained Consciousness; His Family Requests Not To Spread Rumours

A few days ago, his close family friend Dr Aneel Morarka had revealed that Raju had developed an infection a few days ago, but was cured after some time. He added that for his recovery, it is important that he doesn't get any infection, so only his wife and daughter are allowed inside.