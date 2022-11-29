‘Yahi Dekhna Baaki Tha’ Rakhi Sawant’s Beau Adil Announces Hollywood Debut; Gets Brutally Trolled

Bollywood's much-loved item girl and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant clearly knows how to stay in the news, be it her relationship or some shocking statement. After separation from her husband Ritesh, she is currently dating a Mysore businessman named Adil Khan Durrani.

Recently, Rakhi entered Bigg Boss Marathi 4 as a challenger leaving her fans surprised. While the 'entertainment queen' has already started winning hearts with her funny antics, her boyfriend Adil Khan has been grabbing eyeballs in the outer world.

During a recent media interaction, Adil revealed that he'll be making his Hollywood debut very soon. Yes, you read that right! While talking to Instant Bollywood, he said, "Ek Hollywood movie mein mai ek role kar raha hun. Wo bhi January mei hai, January end mein mera chalu ho raha hai. March-April tak main dates diya hun. So next year hopefully, sirf aapko bata raha hu, mere do movies aap dekhoge. (I'm doing a role in a Hollywood film. In January end, I'll be starting it and have given my dates till March-April. So next year, hopefully, I'm sharing this with you only, you'll watch me in two movies)"

While more details about Adil's Hollywood debut aren't yet out, his announcement has left people surprised. Well, he's getting trolled as social media users aren't able to believe that he has bagged a Hollywood project.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Nahi matlab... Ab jake sangat ka asar hone laga hai... Means rakhi to Bollywood queen bolti hai apne aap ko... And ye itna pagal ho gaya ki sidha hollywood... Waah."

Another social media user commented, "Hollywood ke itne bure din aa gaya !!! #mujhemaafkaro"

A third user wrote, "seriously holllywood Wale esko movie me le rhe or esko iron man ka role denge lol (laughing emoji) bs yahi baki tha dekhna."

Sadly, trolling culture has taken over the internet and we totally condemn it. While he must be expecting congratulatory messages from fans, a section of social media is making fun of him. We wonder how he'll react to it.

For the unversed, Adil Khan Durrani recently featured in a music video titled Tu Mere Dil Me Rehne Ke Layak Nahi. He was seen opposite his lady love Rakhi Sawant in the song. However, he's yet to make his proper acting debut.

While an official announcement regarding his acting debut is still awaited, it'll be interesting to see him sharing screen space with international actors in a Hollywood project.

