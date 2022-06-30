Rakhi Sawant is known for grabbing everyone's eyeballs with her social media activities. Her recent Instagram post will leave everyone surprised and emotional. Let us tell you, Rakhi recently shared a couple of pictures with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she shares a very good bond of respectful friendship.
Rakhi Sawant Calls Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan ‘Brothers For Life’; See Heartfelt Post
Interestingly, in the caption, Rakhi Sawant gave credit to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for her success and called them her brothers for life. The Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, "#brothers for life ...!! #reason behind my success ...!! Love u both ❤️❤️."
For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant has featured in various seasons of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. On the other hand, she played a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was directed by Farah Khan. Since then, she has been in touch with both the superstars and never misses any chance to greet them with love and respect whenever she bumps into them.
Well, her post caught many people's attention on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over her amazing bond with SRK and Salman. Actress Anita Hassanandani commented on Rakhi's post, "U so lucky." Rakhi's fans also congratulated her.
A few days ago, Rakhi Sawant was in the news for her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. In an interview with a leading portal, the actress said that she has changed her dressing style just because her boyfriend doesn't like her flaunting her cleavage. On the other hand, she also expressed her desire to have a baby and confessed that she doesn't have any problem getting pregnant before marriage.
Well, Rakhi's thoughts are quite progressive, and fans love her for that.
