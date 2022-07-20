Earlier today, a video of Rakhi Sawant crying outside the Mumbai airport had gone viral on social media. For the unversed, she was disappointed with Adil as he couldn't meet her in Bangalore. She even had a verbal argument with him on call in front of the paparazzi. After watching the video, many people thought that they would part ways soon.
Rakhi Sawant’s Beau Adil Khan Durrani Says ‘All Is Well Between Rakhi And Me’
However, Adil Khan Durrani recently revealed the exact reason behind the issue and said that all is well between them. In an interview with ETimes TV, Adil clarified that this issue happened in Bangalore and not Mysore or Delhi. He told the portal that he is on his way to Mumbai to be with Rakhi.
While narrating the story behind all the drama, Adil Khan Durrani said, "Rakhi had gone to Delhi. Instead of coming directly to Mumbai, she chose to come to Bengaluru. Of course, she knew I was in Bengaluru. She landed there and said that I should meet her, but I was locked in a very long work meeting which I could not leave. She got miffed and flew down to Mumbai. Her plan was that she will return to Mumbai with me."
He further added, "All is well between Rakhi and me. We are going very strong and healthy. There is no need for any wild speculation. And as I said that I am coming to Mumbai today, in a few hours from now I will be by her side."
Well, it is indeed delightful news for Rakhi and Adil fans. Let us tell you, after getting separated from her husband Ritesh Singh, she started dating Adil. He is a businessman and won hearts of many people with his love for Rakhi Sawant.
