Ramayan’s Arun Govil And Dipika Chikhlia To Appear On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 As Guests; Watch Promo

In the upcoming Diwali special episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, television’s original Ram and Sita — Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia will make an appearance as special guests. The makers of the popular reality show have dropped a promo of the episode where the two are seen in their divine avatars. The viewers also got a glimpse of the spectacular performances of the contestants depicting mythological stories.

In the promo, we see Arun Govil aiming an arrow at a dancer, dressed as Ravana, to mark the beginning of Diwali celebrations. Dipika Chikhlia, on the other hand, is seen saying that her life’s aim will only be fulfilled if every house starts respecting Ram. She is also seen saying some of her famous lines from Ramayan as Arun stood next to her on stage while the studio audience cheered for the original Sita-Ram.

We also get to see a portion of Nia Sharma’s performance where she is channelling her inner Goddess Kali. Dipika lauded her energetic act and said that it looked like the fierce goddess was in front of her for real.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: "You can't miss the Diwali special episode, because the pair of Ram and Sita will come on this platform to give their blessings to the contestants." Take a look at the promo HERE

For the uninitiated, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia were seen together in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which started airing in the late 1980s. The iconic series has acquired cult status over the years. Arun played Lord Ram in the series and Dipika portrayed the role of Sita, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987.