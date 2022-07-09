Raqesh Bapat Bashes Trolls For Poking Him With Questions Over His Breakup With Shamita Shetty; See Post

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat recently bashed trolls for constantly poking with questions over his alleged breakup with actress Shamita Shetty. He shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen flaunting his well-toned body.

In the caption, Raqesh Bapat gave a befitting reply to all the haters and spoke out the truth about his breakup. He wrote, "Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom? Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long term vision for myself and my family and for people I can help? What are my long term goals? What are my short term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do i save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it #raqarmy #Knowyourwhy #Youarethebest #Keepgoing #Dontstop #Challengeyourself #Questforexcellence #raqeshbapat." (sic)

Well, the post went viral on social media as fans started commenting on his post. His singer-friend Neha Bhasin wrote a few lines from his last song, "Kehnde rehnde ne kyun har velle kehnde rehnde ne mooh vich jo aa janda ae bas kehnde rehnde ne."

Not only Neha, but Raqesh fans have also commented on the post with a lot of support. One user wrote, "Well the trollers and haters are still so jobless and uneducated I would say, this whole caption wouldn't get in their heads." Another fan wrote, "This is what I will follow not just coz I love u but mainly coz. I belive in securing my future and knowing that I have created a name for myself."

Talking about Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, the duo met in Bigg Boss OTT and started dating each other since then. If reports are to be believed, Raqesh shifted to Mumbai from Pune just for his ladylove Shamita. Unfortunately, ShaRa fans were left heartbroken by their breakup.