Ratan Raajputh Recalls Dreadful Incident From Her Theatre Days, Reveals Being Dragged By A Boy Into Jungle

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiyaa He Kijo fame Ratan Raajputh recently shared on her YouTube channel a terrifying incident from her theatre days. The actress revealed that she lived at Mandi House in Delhi and had bought herself a new phone and was seen beaming with joy.

However, one day while returning home from Mandi house, she recalled that someone was trying to snatch her phone. Ratan confessed that she didn’t know how to react at first, and before she could do anything the boy snatched her phone from her and ran away. The actress ran behind and shouted for help but to no avail.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, before she realised, she had come too far from her home and was stranded in a dense forest Ratan added that she met another boy there and asked him to help her, but he held her hand and forcibly dragged her further into the jungle. She soon realised that she was in trouble as she remembered the boy saying, "Aa tujhe tera phone dilata hoon." But then she got lucky as the actress ended up receiving genuine help from a NIFT student, who dropped her home safely.

On the professional front, Ratan Raajputh received immense fame and recognition for her portrayal of Laali on Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. The actress has been a part of many other popular shows such as Bigg Boss 7, Radha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Ratan Ka Rishta, Vighnaharta Ganesh and Santoshi Maa amongst others. Off lately, she has kept her fans entertained by sharing about her life and day-to-day activities through her vlogs on YouTube.