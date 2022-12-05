Reem Shaikh Opens Up About Her New Show Bhediya, Working With Karan Kundrra And Gashmeer Mahajani

Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani will soon be sharing the screen alongside Reem Shaikh in Yash Patnaik’s upcoming show for Colors TV. Reem was recently snapped by the paparazzi at the airport where she confirmed the news and shared that they are going to begin shooting for the show very soon. Shaikh’s new venture has been titled 'Bhediya’ and is touted to be a vampire show.

When Reem was asked if she is going to shoot Bhediya with Karan and Gashmeer, the actress nodded positively and told TellyChakkar, “Yes. Excited hu kaafi, kuch alag karne jaa rahi hu (I am very excited, going to do something different). All your support and love are much needed. Thank you!"

On being quizzed about her bond with Karan Kundrra, the actress shared that she has met him only once as of now. She then went on to add, “Abhi show shuru hone ke baad dekhna hai, kaise bonding ho paati hai and how it goes (We will see how things go after we begin shooting). Excited."

On the professional front, Reem has appeared in many popular television shows such as Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Diya Aur Baati Hum to name a few. On the other hand, Gashmeer was last seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Meanwhile, Karan was last seen hosting the inaugural season of Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV.

More details about Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem’s show have been kept under wraps by the makers, at the moment. The thriller, in all likelihood, will premiere next year on Colors TV.