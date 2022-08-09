She shared a note on her Twitter account and captioned it as, "To whomsoever it may concern. 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏." In the note, she mentioned that 'nonsense is being spewed towards her for absolutely no reason because of Raqesh'. She said that he was her friend before, during and after their marriage and will always stand by her friends, and also wish them well with whatever they decide.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty fell in love during their Bigg Boss OTT Stint. However, their relationship didn't work out post the show for a long time and they announced their break-up recently. The news of duo parting ways broke ShaRa fans' hearts. After the couple's break-up, a few netizens started criticising Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra. The actress has finally broken her silence and took to social media to address the trolls for slamming her for Raqesh and Shamita's break-up.

Ridhi said that although she does understand fans' emotions, this is not even related to her. She called it a 'circus' and requested them to stop the negativity.

She wrote, "Ok Guys!! I'm seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post our marriage and I stand by ALL my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves. And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I'm being constantly being pulled into is not even remotely my circus. 🙏 So please for your own sakes stop this negativity."

She further mentioned that although she doesn't need to give any explanation regarding the same, she is doing it for their (people who are trolling) peace.

Ridhi concluded by writing, "I truly want to send you all love and healing. But Of course... After this explanation (that I honestly don't need to give but I'm doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative And If beating me down helps you Channelize your hurt I'm happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all."