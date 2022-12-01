Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Online Dating Safety Tips; Says ‘Need to Meet People In The Real World’

Rithvik Dhanjani is one of television's most known faces and enjoys enormous popularity with fans. The actor, who has been in the entertainment industry, is returning as a host with DateBaazi, which will air on Amazon Mini TV. The reality show is one of its kind because it perfectly mixes modern dating trends with traditional matrimonial arrangements.

The series promo is out, and its offbeat concept will surely have everyone impressed. Talking about DateBaazi, the show is about parents selecting a date for their children and interacting with their prospective dates before they actually meet them in person for a date. The idea itself is not only hilarious but also something that has never been seen on Indian television.

Rithvik Dhanjani, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, spoke about his new pursuit and said, "The makers came to me and asked if I did be interested. It was completely in my zone. The idea was so novel and bizarre that I knew I could not miss this chance."

Check out DateBaazi's promo here:-

Further, on being asked if he will even openly ask his parents to find a date for him, Rithvik quickly responded, "No, no...my parents have never found someone for me. I do not think I would be able to sit in front of parents and do something like these people are doing on the show (laughs)." He then joked that he would get married by the end of the episode if his parents ever appeared on a show like this.

The Pavitra Rishta actor opined that the show is not about finding a matrimonial alliance, but about finding a date for themselves. When asked if he has any advice on how to be safe during online dating, Rithvik Dhanjani said, "Your safety is a priority in life. Please make sure you are not being cat-fished. There are people who are not what they claim to be. This is happened on our show too. Before you invest emotionally or take things ahead, make sure that people actually exists. In the mean time, find out as much as you can about them and their surroundings."

Before concluding, Rithvik added that having real-time interactions with people in real time is essential when dating someone, as it helps in understanding the other person's energies and in making the right choices. "Do not judge people by their social media profiles. Everyone needs to be discerning," he added.