The finale saw three buddy pairs- Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora-Jaswanth Bopanna, Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania, and Ashish Bhatia-Nandini fighting for the trophy. The final task was set in four stages and was shot in Cape Town. Buddy pair Ashish Bhatia-Nandini emerged as the 'Ultimate Champions' of the new season.

Roadies 18 had been hitting the headlines since its inception. This season's concept grabbed headlines as the old roadies too joined the new contestants in the journey. The buddy pair concept which teamed new contestants with former Roadies, became a roaring hit with the show's ever-expanding fanbase. After several weeks of challenges, eliminations, twists and turns, the Roadies Season 18 grand finale of the show, hosted by Sonu Sood, was held on July 10 (Sunday).

Ashish was quoted by India TV as saying, "I can't believe that I have actually won the show. Each contestant was better than the other. I had not come on the show with the thought of winning it. I just wanted to enjoy the Roadies journey which is why I was never on anyone's side."

On the other hand, Nandini said it is a dream, which she lived and won. She called it 'unreal'.Talking about her journey, Nandini told Pinkvilla, "It feels great to be a part of this journey. It was something that I had dreamt of and it was a dream come true moment for me. I love adventures and this season was something that I had to go for." Sharing further about Ashish, she said, "I and Ashish were strong buddy pairs."

She said that she now knows how reality shows work and added that she is more comfortable and confident to do more of them.

