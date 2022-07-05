DJ Nikhil Chinapa has an immense fan following amongst youth. Many youngsters have grown up being influenced by him and often consider him as an inspiration. As we all know, he is very passionate about music, but not so many people know that he also tried his luck in acting. He was featured in the 2011 film, Shaitaan, directed by Bejoy Nambiar.
Roadies Fame Nikhil Chinapa: I Don’t Deserve To Be An Actor
Sadly, after featuring in such a popular film, he didn't take up acting seriously. When asked about his decision not to continue his acting career, Nikhil Chinapa told Hindustan Times that he is more passionate about music than acting. The Roadies Revolution gang leader said, "If I wanted things to be different, I should have worked differently. If I wanted to act, I should have respected the craft of acting, done workshops and understood the nuances of becoming an actor. If I haven't done that, I don't deserve to be an actor."
While expressing his love for music, the 49-year-old Nikhil said that he loves to talk about music, bands and philosophy. He feels there is not a lot of showmanship in what he has as an individual. "I have been happy with the work I have done than the watches, sneakers and marketability of Nikhil that I could have done," he added.
Talking about Nikhil Chinapa, the DJ has acted in films such as Snip, Pyaar Kiya Nahin Jaatha, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, 42 kms and so on. He was also a part of shows such as MTV VJ Hunt, Hello Friends, MTV Select, MTV Rock On, MTV Splitsvilla, India's Got Talent, MTV Roadies and so on.
- Rapper Raftaar And Wife Komal Vohra File For Divorce After Six Years Of Marriage
- Karan Kundrra Reveals His First Salary; Says He Won't Be Able To Do A Daily Soap Even For Rs 2.5 Lakh A Day
- Roadies Fame Varun Sood Gets Signed By Dharma’s DCA Talent, Karan Johar Welcomes The Actor Aboard
- Sonu Sood Calls The New Format Of Roadies A Brilliant Move; Reveals Weird Requests He Gets On Social Media
- Roadies 18: Sapna Malik-Angad Bawa Eliminated; Kevin Almasifar Gets Emotional
- Roadies 18 First Elimination: Sapna-Angad Or Sidharth-Kavya, Here's Who Might Be Getting Eliminated!
- Roadies 18: Baseer & Kevin Get Into An Ugly Fight; Fans Speculate Ashish Bhatia To Be The Winner Of The Show!
- Roadies 18 Contestants List: CONFIRMED! Kevin Almasifar, Sapna Malik, Jaswanth Bopanna & Others To Participate
- Roadies 18 Promo Out: Sonu Sood's Show All Set To Hit Screens Soon; It's Going To Be New Roadies Vs Ex-Roadies
- Muskan Jattana Aka Moosewali Set To Appear As Contestant On MTV Roadies Journey To South Africa
- Nikhil Chinapa Is Disappointed For Not Being A Part Of Roadies; Hopes To Be A Part Of Spin-Off
- Raftaar Reveals The Real Reason For His Exit From Roadies