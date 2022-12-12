Roadies Rising, MTV Hustle Host Gaelyn Mendonca Announces Pregnancy; See Baby Shower PICS Here

VJ Gaelyn’s Announcement Post

Taking to Instagram, mommy-to-be Gaelyn posted a gorgeous picture from her baby shower bash in which she's seen flaunting her baby bump in a stunning red outfit. In the caption, she wrote, 'Oh Baby! Its happening!!! #newmommyalert'

Gaelyn’s Husband Is Super Elated

Gaelyn Mendonca's husband and daddy-to-be Sheehan Furtado too is super happy. Taking to Instagram, he also posted a few cute photos from the bash in which he's posting with Gaelyn. He wrote, 'There's a new vibe coming to our tribe (heart emoji) #HotMama vjgaelyn'

Advertisement

Gaelyn’s Friends Attended Her Pregnancy Bash

Gaelyn and Shaheen's families and close friends attended the pregnancy bash. Neha Dhupia, who shares a close bond with Gaelyn, was also among the attendees. She also posted a few Instagram stories from the bash.

Celebs’ Congratulatory Messages

Ever since VJ Gaelyn announced the great news on social media, many popular celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia, Mukti Mohan, Sahil Khattar, Baseer, Mohit Hiranandani, Krissann Barretto, and Karishma Kotak among others sent congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Professional Front

Gaelyn Mendonca rose to fame after winning the MTV VJ Hunt alongside Sunanda Wong in 2013. In the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's Nautanki Saala. She's best known for hosting shows like MTV Roadies X4: Your Gang, Your Glory, LinkedIn MTV Get A Job, MTV Roadies Rising, and MTV Hustle. She was last seen hosting Myntra Fashion Superstar in 2020. Heartiest congratulations to her!