Rohit Shetty Creates History And Breaks Records ​With ​Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty has single-handedly managed to amp up the action and thrill factor of Khatron Ke Khiladi ever since he took over as the host of the popular stunt-based reality show. With his vision for action, the filmmaker has taken this Colors TV show to new soaring heights. The latest season is another testament to his successful stint.

Rohit has delivered another hit, as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been breaking records across various mediums. The popular show was featured as the #1 non-fiction show in the category whilst receiving rave reviews across the globe.

KKK 12 has made Colors TV the #1-weekend destination with a 24% market share, generating over 5 million conversations including multiple organic trends on a weekly basis. It must also be noted that Rohit’s show has now received the highest reach for two years in a row. The filmmaker’s weekly action extravaganza is number #1 on weekends in terms of average episodic reach as well.

Speaking on the massive success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, “The grand success of Khatron Ke Khiladi is a testament to our commitment to provide wholesome entertainment to our viewers. Over the years, the show has set new benchmarks, broken records across platforms and is once again the no.1 non-fiction show in the category.

“It prevails to be an exceptional showcase of unparalleled entertainment and a great platform for advertisers. As we continuously strive to entertain and innovate, we look forward to unwavering support from our viewers and advertisers," she added.

​The success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has once again proved the command Rohit Shetty has over the action genre. The Bollywood director clearly also understands the needs of the masses and always ensures entertainment with everything he decides to work on,​be it as a host, director or producer.