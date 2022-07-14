Khatron Ke Khiladi again becomes the most popular reality show on Indian Television this year.
Rohit Shetty Proves To Be Indian Television's Success Factor Yet Again
Rohit Shetty has a midas touch and it has been proven with each project he takes in hand. Be it director, producer or a television host, he has always been a massive success. As the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he has repeatedly garnered outstanding traction for the show over the last few years.
The new season of this stunt based reality show went on air on 2nd July 2022, and has been creating a massive stir with its outstanding challenges in each episode. Just like last year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become the most popular show on Indian television owing to its highest TRP.
Rohit Shetty, who has been a popular name in every Indian household as a host, promises to take the entertainment and adventure levels a notch higher in this new season.
- KKK 12: Abhinav Shukla On Rubina Getting Nominated For Elimination: People Tend To Eliminate The Threat
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal Responds To Rumours Of Upsetting Rohit Shetty, Issues Statement
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik & Jannat Zubair Engage In Verbal Spat; Rubina Fans Bash Jannat On Twitter
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 10: Sriti Impresses With Her Stunt, Faizal Is 'Khiladi Of The Week'
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 9: Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair Perform Tasks To Perfection!
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty Calls It Expensive Show; Says Its Budget Has Nothing To Do With Him
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Episode 2 Highlights: Erika Packard Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here’s Who Won The Stunts & Got Fear Funda; First Episode Impresses Fans
- KKK 12: Aneri Vajani Says People Will Be Shocked To See Her In The Show; Adds 'Flower Nahi Fire Hu Main'
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Host Rohit Shetty Returns With 14 New Khiladis To Amp Up The Action In Cape Town
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Reveals He Has Been Bitten By A Crab And A Pig
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair Reveals How She Got Nickname ‘Chhota Packet, Bada Dhamaka’ In The Show