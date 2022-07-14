Khatron Ke Khiladi again becomes the most popular reality show on Indian Television this year.

Rohit Shetty has a midas touch and it has been proven with each project he takes in hand. Be it director, producer or a television host, he has always been a massive success. As the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he has repeatedly garnered outstanding traction for the show over the last few years.

Advertisement Advertisement

The new season of this stunt based reality show went on air on 2nd July 2022, and has been creating a massive stir with its outstanding challenges in each episode. Just like last year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become the most popular show on Indian television owing to its highest TRP.

Rohit Shetty, who has been a popular name in every Indian household as a host, promises to take the entertainment and adventure levels a notch higher in this new season.