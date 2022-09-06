Rohit Verma Reveals He Was Raped By His Uncle At The Age Of 8; Says He Was Made To Do Horrific Abusive Acts

Sharing the horror of what he went through, Rohit revealed to ETimes TV that his uncle raped him and he used to make him wear saree and put hot wax on his body. He added that he never told to his parents because of fear.

Rohit Verma, a popular designer, who was seen in Bigg Boss 3, opened up about being sexually abused by one of his family relatives. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant revealed that he was raped by his uncle at the age of eight and was made to do horrific abusive acts.

Rohit said, "I am from a very good family. But my family members have very old ideas. Even though I was born in a good family, I was sexually abused in my childhood by my real uncle. I was r*ped by my own uncle at the age of eight. He used to make me wear a sari, put hot wax on my body and do horrific abusive acts. All this went on for three to four years. I never told my parents about this because of fear."

Rohit also recalled working as a prostitute in Mumbai when he'd wear women's outfits. He revealed that he bought himself designer bags after people took him once or twice. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that he doesn't regret the phase as he needed money.

He was recently in the news for unfollowing good friend Nisha Rawal on Instagram. Although he was quite supportive of her in her marital crisis, he claimed that they aren't friends anymore.

When asked what went wrong between them, he had said in the interview, "Everything is very open. I am a very modern person. I am not against someone developing a feeling for someone. But one doesn't have to forget their boundaries."

