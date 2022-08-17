Rohit Verma Says ‘Nisha Rawal Is Not Such A Bad Person’; He Spills The Beans About Her Ex-Boyfriends

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's domestic violence case has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. A few days ago, Karan took a press conference, where he accused his estranged wife Nisha of allegedly having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Satia. Let us tell you, Rohit rubbished Mehra's statement and has decided to unveil the truth.

Amidst all, the ex-couple's close friend and fashion designer Rohit Verma recently opened up about his friendship with the two and about the reports. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit revealed that Nisha Rawal comes from a 'broken family' and she has the power to convince anyone of anything.

Rohit Verma said, "There were problems in their marriage in 2014 and I saved their marriage and made Karan understand where he was going wrong. But Nisha is that kind of a person, she is hungry for love. She came from a broken family and never got her father's love. Her mother brought her up with a lot of patience."

Rohit also spilt the beans about Nisha Rawal's ex-boyfriends and her bond with them. He said, "All of Nisha's ex-boyfriends used to pamper her a lot. I have seen her journey. She is such a sensible girl and there's Saraswati in her tongue. She can convince anyone. That's her plus point. That's her USP. She's not such a bad person. But when you stand with your friend and your friend goes on the wrong road, you have to tell them."



It has to be noted that Rohit Verma has unfollowed Nisha Rawal on social media despite being a good friend of hers for years. When asked about the same, he said, "Everything is very open. I am a very modern person. I am not against someone developing a feeling for someone. But one doesn't have to forget their boundaries."

After his statement, fans are eager to know the truth behind all the issues. Talking about their case, the ex-couple is currently fighting to get custody of their son Kavish Mehra.