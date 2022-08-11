After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Meanwhile, the actress is now all set to enter another reality show. She will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV.
Rubina Dilaik Opens Up About Participating In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Will Be A New Challenge
The popular dance reality show is set to make a comeback this year on the screen. It will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will feature Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi as the judges of the show. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Rubina opened up about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and said that she was prepared to tick the last box on her list of reality shows.
She said, “There cannot be a better platform than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Being an actor, I’ve performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma’am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself. I am eagerly looking forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations.”
In the meantime, the makers recently dropped the first set of promos which feature confirmed contestants such as Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhooper. The other celebs who will reportedly be seen in the tenth season are Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Niti Taylor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan amongst others. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be hitting the television screens in September.
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 30 Highlights: The Contestants Perform Relay Stunts
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 23 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Introduces Partners Week, Sriti & Mohit Win The Tasks
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Return After 50 Days Of Shooting In Cape Town; Here's How They Were Welcomed
- Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill & Other TV Celebs’ Best Instagram Pics In First Half Of 2022
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 16: Jannat Gets Luxury Access, Contestants Get Tortured
- KKK 12: Abhinav Shukla On Rubina Getting Nominated For Elimination: People Tend To Eliminate The Threat
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik & Jannat Zubair Engage In Verbal Spat; Rubina Fans Bash Jannat On Twitter
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 10: Sriti Impresses With Her Stunt, Faizal Is 'Khiladi Of The Week'
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 9: Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair Perform Tasks To Perfection!
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here’s Who Won The Stunts & Got Fear Funda; First Episode Impresses Fans
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Host Rohit Shetty Returns With 14 New Khiladis To Amp Up The Action In Cape Town
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Talks About Her Biggest Fear; Says She Wants To Look Stylish Every Day