Rubina Dilaik's Shakti Co-Star Saahil Uppal Gets Married In A Grand Ceremony; See Photos & Video Here

TV actor Saahil Uppal, who is best known for playing pivotal roles in popular shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ek Shringaar Swabhiman, and Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka, is currently beaming with joy as he recently got married.

Saahil exchanged wedding vows on December 8 in Jaipur with the love of his life Aakriti Atreja, a writer by profession. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding festivities are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at them below.