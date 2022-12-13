Rubina Dilaik's Shakti Co-Star Saahil Uppal Gets Married In A Grand Ceremony; See Photos & Video Here
TV actor Saahil Uppal, who is best known for playing pivotal roles in popular shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ek Shringaar Swabhiman, and Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka, is currently beaming with joy as he recently got married.
Saahil exchanged wedding vows on December 8 in Jaipur with the love of his life Aakriti Atreja, a writer by profession. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding festivities are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at them below.
Saahil-Aakriti’s Destination Wedding
The couple tied the knot at a destination wedding in Jaipur. Their families and close friends attended their grand wedding ceremony. Saahil has a huge family and traveling to places like Goa wasn't feasible. Hence, the duo finally decided to take their relationship to the next level in Jaipur.
Wedding Attires Of Saahil-Aakriti
For their wedding ceremony, Saahil looked handsome in a heavily embroidered maroon-hued kurta and white dhoti while Aakriti looked stunning in a red-hued lehenga set paired with heavy jewellery and kaleeras.
Wedding Reception
The newlyweds are now likely to host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai. While the date of Saahil and Aakriti's wedding reception isn't yet out, they've planned to throw a party for their close friends.
Saahil-Aakriti’s Love Story
Saahil's flatmates were Aakriti's college friends and they introduced the duo around six years ago. Soon, they became best friends and eventually fell in love with each other. Finally, after being together for a long time, the couple as finally tied the knot.
As mentioned above, Aakriti is a writer by profession and has penned several popular shows including Imlie (Star Plus) and Sindoor Ki Keemat (Dangal TV). Heartiest congratulations to the couple for their wedding.
