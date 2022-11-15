CONFIRMED! Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti Co-Star Saahil Uppal Set To Get Married Next Month In Jaipur

Actor Saahil Uppal, who made his TV debut in 2014 with Channel V's P.S. I Hate You, has come a long way in his career. After making his presence felt on the small screen with shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ek Shringaar Swabhiman, and Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka among others, he's now all set to take a huge step in his personal life.

Well, Saahil is getting married next month in Jaipur. Yes, you read that right! While the actor had decided to not marry someone from the industry, he'll getting hitched to Aakriti Atreja who is a writer by profession. She's known for penning daily soaps like Imlie (Star Plus) and Sindoor Ki Keemat (Dangal TV).

The couple will be exchanging wedding vows on December 8 in a destination marriage in Jaipur.

Talking about their love story, Saahil told ETimes, "Love happens on its own. We were introduced by my flatmates who were her college friends around six years ago. We hit it off instantly and became best friends. That's the best part about our relationship. Eventually, we fell in love and decided to take the plunge (smiles). Apart from her nature, she is quite creative. That's what attracted me to her most. She has also done a course in direction."

On being asked about choosing Jaipur as his wedding destination, he stated, "We wanted to have a destination wedding. I have a huge family and it wasn't feasible for everyone to travel to places like Goa. Jaipur from my hometown, Delhi, seemed to be the most convenient choice."

After becoming man and wife next month, Saahil and Aakriti are likely to host a wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. Confirming the same, Saahil further said, "We have not decided about it yet. But we will definitely throw a small party for our close friends."

On the career front, Saahil was last seen playing the male lead in Colors TV's Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka opposite Riya Sharma. He played the character of Omkar in the show. It went off-air last year and the actor is yet to announce his next TV show.

Keep watching this space for more updates.