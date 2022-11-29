Rubina Dilaik Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumours With A Witty Reply After Being Spotted At A Clinic With Husband

TV actress Rubina Dilaik is engulfed in rumours of her being pregnant. This is not the first time the actress and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, have had to negate speculations about them being parents. The Bigg Boss 14 winner, along with her husband, were spotted leaving a building with a clinic. This caused her fans to jump in their seats, making the actress offer a clarification that she is not pregnant.

Rubina shot down the rumours on Twitter, writing, "Misconception about conception...@ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting."(sic)

Fans of the actress lauded her quick-witted response. A twitter user commented, "Superb @RubiDilaik what an answer!! Boss lady is back with a Bang." Another wrote, "I hope this is enough for people fretting over something so personal, be it media or fans. Hope you guys are enjoying some good family time"

In a very recent interview with the Bombay Times, Rubina revealed her thoughts on embracing motherhood. She said, "Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work."

Rubina Dilaik won the hearts of fans and audiences alike with her stunning performances in Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10. The actress was one of the top three finalists, along with Faisal Shaikh and Gunjan Sinha. With Gunjan being annouced as the winner, Faisal and Rubina were the runner-ups on the show.

As the show has now wrapped up, Rubina and Abhishek are looking forward to working together on exciting projects. For the unaware, the couple first met during Ganpati celebrations at a friend's place. Before getting married in June 2018, they had been dating for some time.