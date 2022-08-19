Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Anu Malik To Judge The Singing Reality Show For Kids

After Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and DID Super Moms, Zee TV is all set to come up with the 9th season of the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Well, the makers have already started prepping to launch the upcoming singing reality show on a grand scale. Let us tell you, they have already roped in singer-musician Shankar Mahadevan as one of the judges of the show.

And now, Zee TV has roped in award-winning music composer Anu Malik as a judge as well. While he has been a judge of various reality shows in the past, this will be the first time he will be seen as a judge on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

Anu Malik recently shared a statement with the media, in which he opened up about judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. The composer said, "I am very excited about judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. In fact, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a prestigious show for singers as well as music enthusiasts and while I have been following the show, this is the first time I will be a part of it and I am really kicked. It is a new challenge, and I am really happy that the channel has decided to have the tremendously talented Shankar Mahadevan as one of my co-judges on the panel. We will surely help nurture these young kids together. I absolutely feel it's necessary to groom them at the right time so that they achieve their dreams of becoming a singer with the right guidance. I am looking forward to this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and I cannot wait to experience the talent that the kids will bring in."

Talking about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, the makers have kickstarted on-ground auditions across the country. Let us tell you, the auditions will take place in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur etc. The channel has not yet announced the grand premiere date of Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.