Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 To Go Off-Air: Sneha Jain Says Show Will Always Stay Close To My Heart

Sneha Jain, who the role of Gehna confirmed the news of the show going off-air and told ETimes TV that it will always stay close to her heart as it is her first show.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, which premiered in October 2020, is all set to go off-air. The show did well and got good reviews initially, but later the ratings dropped. This is when the makers decided to shut down the show. Apparently, the show will be going off-air on July 16.

The actress said that she will miss the starcast as they shot for the show for two years. She added that she had a good time and has made some amazing memories while working on the show.

Sneha said, "Yes, the show is going off-air, it's true. Every show has its own journey and I think we did our best on the show and gave our 100 percent. I will miss the starcast and the sets since we spent our two years here. We had a good time. The show will always stay close to my heart."

She added, "This is my first show and I've made some amazing memories while working on Saathiya 2. Gehna's character is very close to me. I am going to miss her simplicity, she was very caring but at the same time she would stand for her rights. I could relate to her in so many ways because I am like her."When asked if she is shocked with the news of her show going off-air, she said no and feels that every show has its own journey. She added that in the past also they had heard the same news but it turned out to be rumours. She said that it is part and parcel of the business that they are in.

Although she said that she misses the sets, she knows that the cast is going to stay connected because even while doing the show, they would often catch up. She concluded by saying that now that the show is coming to an end and they will continue that tradition.