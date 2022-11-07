Rucha Hasabnis, who is best known for starring in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has delivered a baby boy today. The actress was expecting her second child and she shared an adorable post on her social media account to announce the news with her fans.
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rucha Hasabnis Blessed With Baby Boy; Actress Shares The News In An Adorable Post
Rucha posted a picture of her baby boy from the hospital whilst concealing his face and wrote, "Ruhi’s sidekick is here And it’s a Baby BOY!!!,” in her caption. As soon as she announced the arrival of her little munchkin, fans and industry friends such as Bhavini Purohit, Adaa Khan and Kajal Pisal amongst others took to the comments section to congratulate the actress. Take a look at the post HERE
It must be noted that Rucha has stayed away from the small screen ever since she got married and gave birth to her first baby girl in 2019. The actress tied the knot with her hubby Rahul Jagdale in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in 2015. Rucha has since been enjoying her sabbatical from work whilst reveling in the motherhood phase to the fullest.
In a recent interview with BT, Hasabnis shared her excitement about her second pregnancy and said, "During my first pregnancy, I was happy, but also very nervous because I was still learning. But now that I know how it feels, I am not nervous. We earlier had no plans of having another child because I am a single child myself, so I know that it is fun to be an only child. But my husband has siblings and he told me that our daughter would be happy to have one. So, we decided to have another baby. I am equally excited for the second child as I was for my first."
On the professional front, Rucha made an appearance in a music video that came out in 2020, which was produced by the makers of Saathiya, Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut.
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Vishal Singh Get Engaged?
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Vishal Singh Opens Up About Entering As A Challenger On Bigg Boss 15
- TV Actress Shagufta Ali Faces Financial Crisis Due To Lack Of Work, Reveals She Has Numerous Health Problems
- Bigg Boss 14: Rupal Patel Speaks In Support Of Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Losing Her Cool
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Rupal Patel Aka Kokilaben’s Sudden Exit From Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Opens Up About Returning With Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Will Vishal Singh Be A Part Of It? Here’s What He Has To Say!
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Rupal Confirms Her Return; Says ‘There Can't Be SNS 2 Without Its Koki’
- Harsh Nagar And Sneha Jain Finalised To Play The Lead Pair In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
- Raashi Khanna Lost In Own Thoughts; Allu Sirish Says She Must Be Thinking About ‘Khali Cooker’ [PIC]
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya Makers To Come Up With Season 2; Devoleena & Rupal To Be A Part Of It?
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Kokilaben Aka Rupal Reacts To Her Dialogues' Hilarious Viral Rap