Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rucha Hasabnis Blessed With Baby Boy; Actress Shares The News In An Adorable Post

Rucha Hasabnis, who is best known for starring in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has delivered a baby boy today. The actress was expecting her second child and she shared an adorable post on her social media account to announce the news with her fans.

Rucha posted a picture of her baby boy from the hospital whilst concealing his face and wrote, "Ruhi’s sidekick is here And it’s a Baby BOY!!!,” in her caption. As soon as she announced the arrival of her little munchkin, fans and industry friends such as Bhavini Purohit, Adaa Khan and Kajal Pisal amongst others took to the comments section to congratulate the actress. Take a look at the post HERE

It must be noted that Rucha has stayed away from the small screen ever since she got married and gave birth to her first baby girl in 2019. The actress tied the knot with her hubby Rahul Jagdale in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in 2015. Rucha has since been enjoying her sabbatical from work whilst reveling in the motherhood phase to the fullest.

In a recent interview with BT, Hasabnis shared her excitement about her second pregnancy and said, "During my first pregnancy, I was happy, but also very nervous because I was still learning. But now that I know how it feels, I am not nervous. We earlier had no plans of having another child because I am a single child myself, so I know that it is fun to be an only child. But my husband has siblings and he told me that our daughter would be happy to have one. So, we decided to have another baby. I am equally excited for the second child as I was for my first."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Rucha made an appearance in a music video that came out in 2020, which was produced by the makers of Saathiya, Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut.