Saathiya's Rashi Aka Rucha Hasabnis Finally Reveals Son's Face & Name One Month After His Birth

Rucha Hasabnis, who welcomed her second child on November 7, 2022, has finally shared the first picture of her newborn son. The actress, fondly known for her role of Rashi Modi, in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has also revealed her baby boy's name on Friday (December 23) by sharing a cute picture of the little munchkin and her daughter Ruhi. Drop everything and check out the adorable snap of the sibling right here.

RUCHA HASABNIS SHARES FIRST PIC OF SON

The Saathiya actress shared the first picture of her newborn son a month after his birth. She also revealed the name of her cutie pie while dropping a snap on her official Instagram handle. Guess what?

Rucha Hasabnis and her husband Rahul have continued the tradition of their naming their kids with the initials R. After naming their daughter Ruhi, the couple has decided to name their baby boy Ronit. Cute name, isn't it?

Wait till you see his adorable picture. We are sure your hearts will melt after seeing the heartwarming photo.

RUCHA HASABNIS DAUGHTER KISSES NEWBORN BROTHER IN CUTE PIC

Little Ruhi showered her newborn baby brother with kisses while striking a pose for the camera. It is indeed too much cuteness in one picture and we are unable to handle it.

Rucha Hasabnis shared the photo along with a cute note that read, "The snuggle is real. Meet our new addition, "RONIT" #doubletrouble #myfavouritelovestory." We are sure you must be gushing over her post. We told you earlier, didn't we?

Rucha Hasabnis had announced her pregnancy by sharing an adorable post on social media. She posted a photo of her daughter where she was seen painting. The words 'Big sister' were written on the sheet, which indicated her second pregnancy.

WHO IS RUCHA HASABNIS HUSBAND? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The TV diva tied the knot with Rahul Jagadle in 2015 in the presence of her family members and close friends. After getting hitched, she quit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which also starred Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Singh and Mohammad Nazim.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in December 2019, after four years of marriage.

What do you have to say about Rucha Hasabnis' daughter and son's adorable picture? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.