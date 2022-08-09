Sakshi Tanwar is currently in a happy mood as her famous show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is back on the small screen once again in the afternoon slot of Star Plus. To give a nostalgic feeling to viewers, makers decided to rerun old episodes of one of the most popular daily soaps in the history of Indian television.
Sakshi Tanwar On Changes In Her Life Post Success Of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: Everything Was Very New For Me
The Ekta Kapoor show turned out to be a game changer for Sakshi Tanwar as it gave her fame amongst the audience. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, she was asked how her life changed post the success of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Sakshi Tanwar said, "Everything was very new for me when I did the show. I had never imagined in my life that my life would change so much after doing Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. I always thought it's fine, I am doing a show and I will do it for some time and then go back to Delhi. But this show changed things for me and today I am yet again standing in front of my audience as Parvati. This journey is very special and I feel very fortunate that I got to play Parvati."
She further stated that she would have enjoyed playing the role of antagonist Pallavi. While talking about her journey, Sakshi said that she feels a lot of gratitude in her heart. Sakshi Tanwar said, "My journey till now has been like a dream because I never thought that I would be able to come so far in my career or I would be able to earn love, name, fame for myself. All I can do is thank my audience and fans."
Let us tell you, she recently shot for a promo with Shweta Kawatra. Talking about Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the show also starred Kiran Karmarkar, Anup Soni, Neelam Mehra, Ali Asgar, Tina Parekh, Aruna Irani and others in key roles.
