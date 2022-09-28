Sana mentioned that they were not able to spend time together as they were busy with work. And when they spent time together, they realised that they wanted different things from marriage.

Sana Sheikh, who got married to director Aijaz Sheikh in January 2016, parted ways amicably and officially. As per Times Of India report, the duo's divorce came through on September 13. The actress mentioned they had compatibility issues.



The actress said, "After a month of knowing each other, we decided to tie the knot. We liked each other. However, when you are working in the television industry, time becomes a luxury one can rarely enjoy. You don't get a single day off to catch up with your spouse or family. We, too, didn't get time to spend together due to our busy schedules. In fact, I reported to the shoot of my show Krishnadasi the day after my nikah, and Aijaz was directing a daily soap. When we did get time off from work, we realised that we come from different backgrounds and wanted different things from our marriage. Unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to talk about it during our courtship or the initial months of the marriage. We had compatibility issues."



She said that they did try to save their marriage, but it didn't work out and it is then they decided to part ways. The actress added that they continue to be cordial.

Sana concluded by saying, "During six years of marriage, we got separated and reconciled a couple of times because we wanted to save the relationship. However, it wasn't getting any better. When two people are not happy living under a roof, it is best to separate. When it seemed that there was no way we could have saved our marriage, I figured that we needed to move on. So, we parted ways amicably and officially. Aijaz and I continue to be cordial."

Sana is focused on work and said that she wants to explore OTT. She added that she fortunately, got through an audition immediately after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She mentioned that she is a part of Hansal Mehta's web show.

When asked if she is on a break from television, she said that will decide the future course of action based on the feedback that she gets for the web show.