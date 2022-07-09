Sana Khan Gets Criticised For Posting Her Hajj Trip Pics; See Tweets

Former TV actress Sana Khan is currently on a pilgrimage trip with her husband Anas Saiyad. She recently shared a few pictures from her Hajj trip on her social media handles such as Twitter and Instagram. Well, the actress feels blessed by visiting Kabba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
However, on the other hand, Sana Khan's pictures from Hajj didn't go down well with many people. Many netizens have been trolling Sana and her husband Anas for allegedly seeking attention by sharing pictures from a religious place. They feel that the actress is using religion to be famous. See tweets here-
Hashimalhanfi
'Hunger of publicity won't let you know to do anything good. It's addiction of glamour life. You can't keep away yourself from camera.'
tabish_khan1996
'Camera se doori abhi b nhi ban pa rahi.'
SyedRiz87615557
'Mashallah , but ek request hai aapse Haj karte waqt selfie aur videography mat karo please apna time ibaadat ke liye spend Karo . Social media ke liye tho poori zindagi paddi hai.'
Talking about Sana Khan, she was active in showbiz a few years ago. The former actress has acted in films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Halla Bol and so on. She has also been a part of shows such as Bigg Boss 6, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Entertainment Ki Raat and so on. In 2020, she got married to Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad.
(Social media posts are unedited)
- Celebrity Makeup Artist Arvind Kaur’s Journey From Scratch To Catering To Lead Actresses
- Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Shoot After Hearing Sidharth Shukla's Death News; Sana Says Shehnaaz Would Be Heartbroken
- Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Lavish Vacation With Husband Anas Saiyad In Maldives
- Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim & Other Actors Wish Fans Ramadan Mubarak
- Sana Khan On A Video Highlighting Her Past: I Am So Heartbroken Right Now
- Sana Khan Gets A New Phone From Hubby Mufti Anas On One Month Wedding Anniversary; See Her Quirky Post
- From Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet To Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, TV Celebs Who Got Married In 2020
- Sana Khan On Being Trolled By Netizens For Marrying Mufti Anas: I Don’t Care
- Sana Khan Compared To Sofia Hayat After Quitting Industry & Getting Married; Latter Reacts
- Sana Khan Weds Mufti Anas Syed: Ankita Lokhande, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Wish The Couple
- Sana Khan Gets Hitched To Mufti Anas After Quitting Entertainment Industry
- Sana Khan Bids Goodbye To Showbiz To Serve Humanity; Calls It Her Happiest Moment