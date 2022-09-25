Sanaya Irani For YRKKH

Apparently, Sanaya Irani was approached for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Naira's role. But the actress rejected the offer as she didn't want to play the second leading lady to Hina Khan.

Mona Singh For Anupamaa

As per Bollywood Life report, Mona Singh was first offered the lead role of Anupamaa, but the actress turned down the offer. The reason for the same is not known.

Divyanka Tripathi For BALH

Divyanka Tripathi confirmed that she was approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but she rejected the offer as she felt that her on screen pairing with Nakuul Mehta would look ‘off'.

Ali Asgar For TMKOC

As per the portal, Ali Asgar was offered Jethalal's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but he couldn't take up the show as he had other work commitments.

Rubina Dilaik For Imlie

It is being said that Rubina was offered professor Malini's some in Imlie, but the deal did not work out.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Last Day Of Shoot; Reveals What Made Fahmaan Khan Cry



Gaurav Khanna For GHKPM & Devoleena For YHC

Gaurav Khanna was offered Virat's role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein but things didn't work between him and the makers. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was offered the role of Dr Preesha's role in Yeh Hai Chahatein, but she did not fit the bill.