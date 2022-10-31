Sangita Ghosh Opens Up About Swaran Ghar Going Off Air: Disconnecting From Swaran Is Going To Be Difficult

Swaran Ghar, which was produced under Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's production banner Dreamiyata Entertainment, is all set to go off-air in November. The Colors TV drama featured Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Singh Chaudhary in the lead roles and was doing fairly well on the rating chart.

Speaking about the show going off air, Sangita told India Forums, "I don't know how to react to this news. It was doing fairly well. All I can say is that I am happy that we are going when we are still doing well and we haven't been pushed out. I am sure that people who are watching the show religiously will be heartbroken." The actress further stated that detaching herself from Swaran Ghar will be a task as she has given it her all.

It must be noted that Ghosh has been staying away from her family as the sets of the show are in Chandigarh. She said that the role of Swaran has become an important part of her life as she left everything to be Swaran and has been living it every day. “Since the set is in Chandigarh, I don't go back to my home or my family after the shoot wraps up. So, disconnecting from Swaran is going to be difficult. I enjoyed myself thoroughly while playing the part. She has been an inspiration to me also.”

On being quizzed about the last day of the shoot, Sangita said that the last days are quite emotional for actors and she is no different. “Asar toh hota hi hai. We can keep talking about the switch-on-and-switch-off approach, but acting is all about emotions. Hum log dil se sochte hain dimaag se bahut kam sochte hain,” she added.

Swaran Ghar premiered on February 28 and will complete a run of around nine months by the time it winds up next month. The show, which was talked about for its unique subject and stellar cast, won audiences' hearts instantly with its touching emotional story. The exact date of the last telecast of the drama series is yet to be announced by the channel.