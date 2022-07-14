Kundali Bhagya, which is one of the five most-watched shows, has now completed five years on the small screen. Having begun this journey years ago, Sanjay Gagnani has mixed feelings about his show’s recent feat. The actor’s character Prithvi was only supposed to be a cameo for two months but has now finished five years as the negative lead.
Sanjay Gagnani Opens Up About Kundali Bhagya Completing 5 Years; Says His Role Was Initially For Just 2 Months
In a recent chat with ETimes TV, Sanjay opened up about his Kundali Bhagya journey and said, "I feel proud to be a part of Kundali Bhagya and today is a big day for us all. The role of Prithvi Malhotra, the negative lead, was supposed to be a cameo for two months but went on for five years. The entire crew and staff and actors have come together to celebrate as a family and the feeling of mutual success is in the air. This show has given me a lot of good things: good members, a good reputation, the chance to be a Villainero and lovely friends."
Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya has successfully kept the audience entertained with interesting story lines for such a long span of time. The Zee TV drama features some of the popular names of the television industry such as Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Sanjay Gagnani and others.
Recently, the actors from the show got together on the sets and celebrated their five-year anniversary. The cast was also seen thanking fans on social media by sharing posts on their respective Instagram accounts.
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Arshi Khan Offered Huge Amount For The Show? Sanjay Gagnani & Adnan Khan Approached?
- Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani Cites Example Of Bigg Boss & Says Audience Loves To Watch People Fight
- Naagin 6: Sanjay Gagnani Makes Special Appearance; Is Rashami Desai Entering Tejasswi-Simba's Show?
- Holi 2022 Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani Plans Special Surprise For His Wife On Their First Holi After Marriage
- Kundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani Gets Injured During Fight Scene With Dheeraj Dhoopar; Actor Continues Work
- Kundali Bhagya Star Sanjay Gagnani Opens Up About His First Lohri Celebration With Wife Poonam Preet
- Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Postpone Their Wedding Reception Due To The Pandemic
- Kundali Bhagya Takes A Leap: Sanjay Gagnani Returns; Preeta Aka Shraddha Arya Talks About Upcoming Twists!
- Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Look Royal At Their Wedding (PICS)
- Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Dance Their Heart Out At Their Haldi, Mehndi & Sangeet Functions (PICS)
- Sanjay Gagnani And Poonam Preet To Have Church Wedding Cum Honeymoon In Europe; Details Inside
- Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya To Get Hitched On November 16; Sanjay To Marry Poonam By End Of This Month!