A source close to the couple was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Sanjeeda is not letting Aamir meet their daughter. It's been almost nine months since he met her. Also, he seems to have given up pursuing it as well. He doesn't really wish to fight on this anymore."

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali separated in January this year. The couple mutually parted ways and ever since then they have maintained a dignified silence over their divorce. However, as per Hindustan Times report, it is being said that the couple is not cordial when it comes to their daughter Ayra. It is being said that Sanjeeda is not letting Aamir to meet their daughter.

Apparently, Ali will not be a part of his daughter's third birthday celebration in August. Another source revealed that Sanjeeda took the responsibility of the baby including financially, since she was born and has been raising her as a single parent.

When Sanjeeda was asked if they are not co-parenting their child, she mentioned that she likes to keep personal life private.

She said, "I think people are more interested to know what's happening in my professional life than my personal life. So let's keep the personal life private only. As for the rumours, I'd just say, as a single parent, I'm doing everything to give my daughter the best of the best. To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that."

On the other hand, when Aamir was reached out to comment on the same, he refused to comment and said that he doesn't wish to talk about his personal life.