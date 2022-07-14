Sara Khan Is Dating A Pilot; Plans To Make Their Relationship Official Soon: Report

Yes, you read it right! As per ETimes TV report, Sara is rumoured to be dating Shantanu Raje, a pilot from Thane. The report also suggested that both are serious about their relationship and the actress might soon make their relationship official.

Sara Khan, who was last seen in Lock Upp, has been living quite a low profile life since quite some time. It is being said that the actress has found love!

A source was quoted as saying, "Sara is dating Shantanu and the two met on social media. Initially, Sara and Shantanu became friends and then fell in love with each other. They have been dating for some time now apparently for a year. Shantanu is a pilot. The actress is very serious about Shantanu and so is the latter. Sara is planning to make her relationship with Shantanu official very soon."

The source also revealed that this is the reason that Sara did not show any interest in Shivam Sharma's proposal in the Lock Upp and remained tight-lipped about her love life.

It is also being said that recently, Sara and Shantanu celebrated Eid together and posed for some adorable pictures. They will also be seen together in a music video.

The report further stated, "Sara is very clear that she doesn't want to be associated with any controversies anymore and hence she tried to handle things maturely inside TV show Lock Upp when she faced her ex. In fact, she was praised by host Kangana Ranaut for playing the game with dignity."

However, Sara is yet to react to the report of her dating.