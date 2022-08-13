Sara Khan On Her Biggest Regret In Life: I Was In The Wrong Company And Was Influenced By Them

Sara Khan, who is currently seen in Spy Bahu, recently opened up about the biggest regret in her life. In an interview with ETimes TV, the Bidaai actress revealed that she distanced herself from family, and she regrets doing that.

The Lock Upp contestant said, "I was away from my family, which is probably why I made wrong decisions. I eventually realised that family and parents' blessings are very important. I was also in the wrong company and was influenced by them. When you are successful, saare galat log hi aapke around hote hain jo aapke best friends bann kar ghoom rahe hote hain aur jab aap unko sunne lagte ho, bohot zyada aap khud ko barbaad karne lagte ho (When you are successful, you are surrounded with wrong people mostly who claim to be your best friends and when you start listening to them you end up making wrong choices)."

Sara further stated that she has seen a lot of ups and downs in her life. She has seen success in her life and admitted that she took her success for granted. She also revealed that life threw curve balls at her and made her realise the value of people of hard work. While speaking about the same, Sara Khan said, "Yes, but then I didn't know any better. Am I successful? Is this success? Am I popular? I had no idea or understanding of it back then because I was too young and naïve. I was 18 when I started acting. Bina kuchh struggle kiye aapko pehle hi show se itni success mil jaana toh aapko uski value nahi hoti. Usko samajhne ke liye life threw curve balls at me and they were for my own good. Today, I value everything a lot more."

Talking about Sara Khan's career, she has acted in TV shows such as Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka and so on. Coming back to her personal life, she is currently dating a pilot and a restauranteur Shantanu Raje.