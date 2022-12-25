Sara Khan Remembers Pratyusha Banerjee As She Express Shock Over Tunisha Sharma's Death: Why Play With...

The actress remembered Pratyusha Banerjee in the wake of Tunisha’s demise and wrote, “Yet another young and precious life lost. No wonder when you are in love it can be the most wonderful feeling and yet when betrayed in love it can be the most destructive emotion. It propels you to even end your life. Why do people enter a committed relationship when they can't be faithful to each other.”

Sara, who is clearly taking a dig at Sharma’s co-star and boyfriend Sheezan Khan, went on to add, “Why play with someone's emotions when you know it can destroy mental health. It can make you lose your mind and in a moment of weakness and desperation it can drive you to suicide. An entire family suffers. How do we prevent this. Would betraying someone in a committed relationship be made punishable by law . After all playing with someone's mental health is considered a crime and an abetment to suicide.”

The actress further said that the awareness of mental health helplines should be made more popular and known to all. Sara believes that if they were counseled at the right time, when they found their lovers cheating, maybe their lives would have been saved.

Khan concluded by saying, “Maybe Tunisha, Pratyusha And many more .. and many more lives would not have ended in the most horrible manner. Tunisha, your lovely smile will always remain in our hearts and minds, RIP” Check out her post below: