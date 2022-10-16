Sasural Simar Ka Actress Vaishali Takkar Dies By Suicide At Her Indore Residence; Suicide Note Recovered

In what came as the most shocking news, renowned television actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide. According to media reports, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was found hanging at her Indore residence. As the cops have been investigating the matter, it is reported that a suicide note has also been recovered from the residence. As per a report published in Zee News, the cops are investigating the love angle behind Vaishali's death. The news of her demise has come as a major shock for her fans across the country.

It is reported that Vaishali had announced her engagement to Dr Abhinandan Singh, who is a dental surgeon from Kenya, in April last year and had even shared a video from her roka ceremony on social media. While the duo was supposed to tie the knot in June 2021, Vaishali informed her fans about cancelling the wedding a month after the engagement. She even deleted her video from the roka ceremony from social media. However, Vaishali didn't divulge in the reason behind cancelling the wedding with Dr. Abhinandan Singh.