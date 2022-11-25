‘Girne Dena Tha Isko’ Dipika Kakar Trolled For Showing Attitude To Man Who Tried To Stop Her From Falling

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who made her TV debut with Imagine TV's Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010, has come a long way in her career.

She became a household name after playing the titular role in Colors TV's long-running show Sasural Simar Ka and people still love her as the 'sanskari bahu' Simar.

While she quit the daily soap in 2017 and went on to be a part of several other popular shows, fans still fondly remember her as Simar. In 2018, the actress got married to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim and the couple has been in a happy space since then.

Recently, Dipika attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards as Shoaib Ibrahim was going to receive an award. They were twinning in black and posed happily for the photographers.

However, a small incident took place at the event when Dipika lost her balance and was about to fall. While the TV star managed to balance herself, she got angry with a man who tried to save her from falling. However, social media users aren't happy with her reaction as she didn't appreciate the man's honest gesture to save her.

Watch the clip here:

People are now trolling Dipika Kakar for showing attitude toward the man for his genuine gesture. Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Vlog mein itni achi banne ki koshish karti ho or real mein jo help karte hain unko hi aakhe dikhate ho waah kya attitude hai madam... Same andaz vlog mein vi rakhti to maza aata."

Another social media user commented, "Hypocrisy ki koi limit Nahin Hoti it was just natural reaction but inke Nakhre Hye tauba ye kisi layak nahi hai... Miss you Sushant Singh Rajput."

A third person wrote, "Poor guy just helped her from tripping over but look at her expressions! Attitude for nothing!"

Here are the reactions:

While even we think that the guy was just trying to help and it was just a reflex action, online trolling is not at all acceptable.

On the career front, after quitting Sasural Simar Ka in 2017, Dipika was seen in various shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, Bigg Boss 12, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She last made a special appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2 last year and has been away from the small screen ever since then. While her fans are eagerly waiting for her TV comeback, the actress hasn't yet announced her next project.

What do you think about the whole incident? Tell us in the comments section below.