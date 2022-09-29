Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) passed away on September 21 at Delhi's AIIMS after being hospitalised for 41 days. The ace comedian is dearly missed by his family and friends as he put a smile on everyone’s faces with his humourous jokes. Now, Raju brother Kaju Srivastava and friends Sunil Pal, Ehsaan Qureshi among others are coming together to give a memorable tribute to the late comedian.

They will be seen joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha for a show in which they all will be seen honouring Raju and his legacy. Ehsaan Qureshi, who participated with Raju Srivastava in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has shared a few images from the shoot of the show on his social media handle.

He also mentioned in his caption that they are coming up with something special to remember the late star. In the pics, we see Ehsaan posing with Raju’s brother, Sunil Pal, and Shailesh Lodha among other comic actors. Take a look at the post HERE

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava’s prayer meet was recently organised by his family in Mumbai. Many of Raju’s friends from the fraternity such as Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma arrived to pay their last respect to the popular comedian.

This was closely followed Srivastava's daughter Antara thanking Amitabh Bachchan for his help during her father's last days. She took to her Instagram account to thank him and shared a throwback picture of the comedian with the veteran actor.