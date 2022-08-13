Shakti Arora Reacts To His Comparison With Dheeraj Dhoopar; Says ‘I Was Prepared For The Comparisons’

As we all know, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar in the ongoing Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. For the unversed, he is playing the role of Karan Luthra. Well, Dheeraj Dhoopar has already become a household name with his performance. Hence, it is indeed a big challenge for Shakti Arora to live up to the popularity of the character.

After Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit in July 2022, his fans have been requesting the actor to come back to the show. Shakti Arora also knew that he would be compared to Dheeraj. In an interview with ETimes TV, he was asked if he was anxious before accepting the challenge. Shakti said, "Comparisons are bound to happen as you are stepping into someone else's shoes. However, I wasn't anxious at all because I was aware of the challenge I was taking up. I was prepared for the comparisons, which is why I stopped reading comments and let my work do the talking for me."

Advertisement Advertisement

Shakti Arora further stated fans have the right to comment. He feels that he has reached a stage where he can handle such hate comments and admits that comparisons won't break him. Shakti believes in doing his work sincerely. He said, "I respect everyone's fans. They have the right to comment and I am happy that they are loyal to a particular person. The audience has the right to compare and give gaalis, too, and it's an actor's job to win their hearts. Also, I have reached a stage where these comments or comparisons don't make or break me. I believe in doing my work sincerely. I'm doing the best I can and by God's grace, it has worked for me. I am only concentrating on my role and playing it convincingly. As long as you do that, you can connect with the audience. I am glad that people have accepted me and the transition has been smooth."

Interestingly, Shakti Arora is receiving love for his performance in Kundali Bhagya. The show also stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani, Vijay Kashyap, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih and others in key roles.