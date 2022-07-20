Shakti Arora Recalls His Previous Show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi As He Films For Kundali Bhagya

Shakti recalled his previous show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi as he shot for Kundali Bhagya. The actor also revealed if he missed being on the sets when he was on a break. Shakti also had a message for his fans.

Shakti Arora became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which had Radhika Madan in the female lead role. The show was a huge hit and people still remember and consider Ishaani (Radhika) and Ranveer's (Shakti) jodi as one of the popular jodis on television. Post the show, he did Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which had Abhinav Shukla, Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in the lead role. Post this, Shakti was on a break. Currently, he is seen in Kundali Bhagya.

Talking about the most exciting thing on Kundali Bhagya sets, Shakti told Tellychakkar, "The most exciting thing for me on the sets of Kundali Bhagya was that I was shooting at the same location where my previous show- Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi was shot."

Advertisement Advertisement

When asked if he missed being on the sets, he said yes, but added that he was looking for effective roles. He said that the most amazing thing was that he got the same vanity and as soon as he stepped out of it, he recollected all his memories!

Shakti also had a message for his fans. He concluded by saying, "I would like to say a big thank you to all my fans who have always supported me all throughout and I would expect that they will pour the same kind of love as I have done in the past."