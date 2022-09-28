Shakti was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "I was getting shortlisted but I wasn't getting selected in any. Then the ones I was getting selected, I wasn't keen on the character. Kaam maangna mujhe pasand nahi. Agar mujh mein kabiliyat hai toh mujhe kaam milna chahiye, otherwise main bheek nahi mangne wala... I was saying no to a lot of shows."

Shakti Arora, who is known for his role of Ranveer in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, is currently seen in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. The actor revealed that there was a phase in his life when he said no to a lot of shows. He also revealed that he declined shows like Pavitra Rishta and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

He said that he was finalised for Sushant Singh Rajput's role in Pavitra Rishta, but at the same time, he was offered Baa Bahoo aur Baby as well, which was extremely popular at that time, so he picked the latter.

Shakti revealed he also lost Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin offer too as budget didn't work out, although he is feeling FOMO about it as the show is a hit, he is not jealous as he has Kundali Bhagya.

He concluded by saying, "They wanted me to be in the show and even I liked it. Rajesh Ram Singh (producer) is a good friend and we have worked in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. He called me and wanted to do it! Neil (Bhatt) was taken for that show. He is a dear friend of mine and I'm very happy for him. But now that the show is a hit, thoda FOMO hua. I'm happy with Kundali Bhagya so, I'm not jealous (laughs)."