Shama Sikander Shares Casting Couch Experience: Concept Of Asking For S*x In Return For Work Is Lowest Of Low

Recently, in an interview with BollywoodLife, the actress shared casting couch experience and said that producers wanted to be 'friends' with her. She feels that the concept of asking for s*x in return for work is lowest of low.

Shama Sikander, who became a household name with her show Yeh Meri Life Hai, has had a long career in the entertainment industry. Just a few months back, the actress got married to her long time beau James Milliron. She has been reading scripts and hopes to make a comeback soon with a good show.

Shama was quoted by the portal as saying, "The industry has changed so much, and for good. Today, young producers are far more professional and treat people respectfully. They do not have the notion of sex for work. In the past, I have had producers tell me that they wanted to be friends with me. I was like, how can we be friends if we do not work together. I feel the whole concept of asking for sex in return for work is the lowest of low. I mean, you have to be a terribly insecure human being to do that. Some of these producers and makers were well-established names in the industry. It shows that you do not have an iota of confidence that you can win over a woman's heart in an organic manner. But casting couch is not limited to Bollywood alone. It happens everywhere."

She also mentioned that she met some of the nicest men in Bollywood, who made her feels loved and safe. She added, "It is wrong to blame Bollywood for it. It gets spoken about more as this is a profession which is under the limelight. I feel that evil exists in every person, which is why some people think they can degrade others in this way. One needs to address that devil that resides in your mind."

Shama is more committed towards self-love and care and said that healing is a non-stop process. The actress said that it needs a certain amount of discipline to always prioritize self and it might come across as selfishness but one needs to be in good shape to love and care for those around them.